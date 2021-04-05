Bossip Video

During last night’s episode of #RHOA, the ladies continued their New Orleans trip, and “you already knoooow” there was messiness afoot, this time from someone who feels “stuck in the middle.”

As previously reported there’s still [very stale] beef brewing between Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams mainly because Kenya can’t stop talking about Porsha possibly sleeping with Bolo The Entertainer at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

That beef was brought up again Sunday, this time by Marlo Hampton who insisted that she was “caught in the middle of the two” and insisted that they stop talking behind each other’s backs and address each other. Instead of pulling both ladies aside, however, Marlo called them out during a dinner with Bounce Music icon Big Freedia who remained silent as the drama unfolded.

“Both of y’all — Porsha, I love you to death,” said Marlo. “She [Kenya] would never be able to have me cross you in no kind of way. Kenya, I’m moving baby steps with you, but I love where we’re at and it feels good.” “Porsha told me it did not happen and that’s what we’re going with,” she added while being scolded by Kenya for bringing up the beef in front of Freedia. “Fine, leave Freedia out of it and just have a conversation woman to woman…”

After being shut down by Porsha who told her she had “nothing else to say”, Marlo exploded, called Porsha and Kenya “fake” and left.

“Both of you have me in an uncomfortable position!” said Marlo. “Both of you motherf**kers talked to me about each other when I wasn’t there! Address each other and stop running around this for hours. “I’mma do you, and I’mma do you. Goodnight with y’all fake a**es. Goodnight, fake-a** b***hes. Goodnight!”

Marlo’s since admitted on Twitter that her timing was wrong, especially in front of the Queen of Bounce who looked appalled and insisted that the ladies “keep it classy.”

She also apologized to Drew Sidora who hosted the girl’s trip but insisted that she HAD to speak her mind because she truly thinks she’s “stuck in the middle.”

Why Marlo feels that way, still remains a mystery to us. Is it really even that deep???

What we DO know however is that Porsha believes Kenya is trying to get “gullible” Marlo to turn on her.

That begs the question, do YOU think that’s true, and if so, do YOU think Kenya’s messy Marlo “plan” is working???

Is Marlo “turning on Porsha” or is she really feeling stuck between these two women’s extremely stale Bolo beef???