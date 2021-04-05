Bossip Video

Jen Shah and a Bravo bigwig are speaking out on her arrest for fraud. As previously reported The Real Housewife of Salt Lake City and her assistant Stuart Smith are facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam.

Jen entered not guilty pleas to both charges Friday and her attorneys are adamant that she’s innocent.

“She maintains her innocence of these charges, and is eager to defend herself in a court of law. She puts her faith in the American legal system,” defense lawyers Daniel R. Alonso and Henry Asbill said in a statement to TMZ.

Now Jen, who’s currently out on a $1 million personal recognizance bond, is actively engaging with fans on social media and thanking them for “not believing the hype.” She also added that the entire ordeal taught her an important lesson about friendship.

“Thank you for being loyal, believing in me and not believing the hype,” Jen wrote on her Instagram story. “This journey has showed me who my true friends are. All my love. #ShahSquad.”

She’s now continuing to update her InstaStory with fan messages and showering her supporters with “thank yous.”

Additionally, amid calls for his commentary, Andy Cohen has also finally spoken out. On Monday during the Bravo exec’s “Radio Andy” show he kept things brief and simply told a listener;

“Oy vey! I’m waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

Andy previously made headlines when he asked Jen “what she does for a living” during the #RHOSLC reunion and the reality star seemingly stumbled over an answer.

“My background is in direct response marketing for about 20 years, so our company does advertising,” said Jen. “We have a platform that helps people acquire customers, so when you’re shopping online or on the Internet, and something pops, we have the algorithm behind why you’re getting served that ad.”

She also previously called her job a “Wizard of Oz” job and said that people questioned her wealth because she’s a woman of color.

#SureSis!

For Jen’s sake, we too hope the fraud allegations are untrue. She’s facing up to 30 years in prison.

What is true, however, is that it will surely make for some delicious drama on season two of #RHOSLC. As previously reported cameras were rolling when Jen suddenly rushed off a bus heading towards a cast trip to Colorado. After her abrupt departure, feds allegedly “swarmed” the transportation vehicle looking for the reality star who they later found and arrested.

Will YOU be watching season 2 of #RHOSLC??? What do YOU think about the latest Jen Shah arrest update???