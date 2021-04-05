Bossip Video

We REALLY need DMX to pull through and survive for his family.

DMX‘s condition still appears to be very fragile and at this time there is no new news about either his improvement or further deterioration. However, according to TMZ, X’s children have arrived in White Plains, NY to visit him in the hospital for what hopefully will not be the last time.

Sources close to the situation say that the children can only enter the room to see him one at a time. Some of you may remember that X has 15 children but there is no word on how many of them are currently in New York. One might assume that the older ones who can understand the gravity of the situation would be most likely to have made the trip. It is to be determined whether or not they have actually been allow to visit their father.

At this time, X is still on life support and there is still little to no brain activity. If you’re like us, the news of Earl Simmons being in this state is heartbreaking and we have no intention of giving up and saying goodbye. Continue to pray and send that brotha the healing energy he needs to live a long and prosperous life.