Fantasia is asking for her prayer warriors to show up after a medical scare today involving her unborn baby. The pregnant singer recently shared that she has been hospitalized after experiencing contractions, only six months into her pregnancy.

In a video clip shared to her Instagram page, Fantasia made the alarming announcement.

“Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day. We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in there a little longer.

The “Free Yourself” singer let fans know she wasn’t alone in the hospital, panning the camera over to her husband, Kenneth Taylor, who appeared to be sleeping in the hospital room.