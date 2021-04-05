Bossip Video

Look at who finally decided to pop out!

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson were photographed strolling in Soho on Friday with their baby daughter Janie. The couple wore masks but were still spotted by the paparazzi who snapped the first photos we’ve seen of them with their baby daughter. We’ve been eagerly anticipating these images for a minute. We love that Joshua is the one who is pushing the stroller too. Go head Daddy! What a sweetie pie.

Mom and baby stepped back out with the stroller on Saturday as well. We love Jodie’s Gucci x The North Face coat.

Looks like they grabbed flowers for the crib. Motherhood looks great on her. The stroller is really cool with the wings too. So cute. Rolling with mom. Who are some other celebrity babies you’re excited to see more of? We’re looking forward to Usher sharing more photos of his daughter. Bey shared pics of the twins last week but we can’t get enough of them. More please!