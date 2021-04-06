Bossip Video

Now, THAT’S how you clear a b!t¢#

Derek Chauvin‘s trial for the murder of George Floyd is moving at full speed and thus far, it doesn’t appear that there is a single witness who is here to clear him of his obvious crime. We’ve heard from several eyewitnesses and city officials and all of them are essentially saying exactly what 50 Cent said in that now-viral episode of Power, “He did that s#!t. Guilty as f**k.”

While those witnesses have all kept it 100 about what they saw that day but perhaps none of them have spoken as powerfully or with as much conviction (see what we did there?) as Minneapolis Police Department Chief Medaria Arradondo did yesterday. To say that he ripped Chauvin a new a$$hole isn’t saying enough. Chief Arradondo made it PLAIN in no uncertain terms that what former officer Chauvin committed was murder. Period. “This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training,” said a clearly annoyed Arradondo. The police chief also added that Derek Chauvin’s vicious knee hold on George Floyd exhibited a disregard “for the sanctity of life.”

“Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped,” explained Arradondo.

The police chief continued on noting that while there is a certain level of “reasonable” force that can be applied to restraint a person in custody in order to get them under control, Chauvin’s unnecessary level of pressure on Mr. Floyd did not fall in line with proper protocol.

“To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” Arradondo re-iterated.

Peep the video of his scathing testimony below.

Rarely in Amerikkkan history will you find a police chief testifying against one of his former officers but this case is too blatant to even think of using the witness stand to protect a person like Derek Chauvin. We won’t be fully satisfied until Judge Cahill bangs the gavel and reads a guilty verdict but these testimonies should be making it harder and harder for the jury to come back with anything other than proper justice.