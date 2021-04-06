Bossip Video

Did you see this one coming???

Fans think serial toxic lovers Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom have hooked up! Both Karlie and Lamar are divorced reality stars and seem to be holding out hope for real romance, so maybe the rumor could have some truth to it.

Video of Karlie and Lamar looking hugged up have surfaced last night on the internet, initiating dating chatter. The clip seems to be capturing a night out of fun and surprised featuring a bunch of familiar faces from the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” franchise. Karlie is standing super close to Lamar, who towers over her, as Mendeeceess, Yandy, and Safaree appear to be celebrating some sort of surprise. Does it look like Karlie and Lamar have chemistry here to YOU?

Peep the clip, shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

Interestiiiing. Previously, Lamar Odom was engaged to Sabrina Parr and planned to get married late this year before things went downhill publicly. The couple announced they ended their year-long engagement on November 5th. Since then, Lamar has publicly accused Sabrina of stealing his social media passwords and has also labeled her a “reptilian” as he alleged on The Wendy Williams Show she slept with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson in the past.

Karlie Redd is kinda fresh from being divorce, herself. The reality actress filed for divorce from ‘Arkansas Mo’ in May 2020 two days after the Flame Trucking owner was arrested on federal bank fraud charges in connection with what the Department of Justice says was Fayne’s misuse of a more than $2 million government loan from a fund meant to help keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.