Losing a family member is hard for anyone, but John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, are doing their best to teach the little ones how to grieve.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Pepper reveals that Teigen and Legend’s 4-year-old daughter, Luna, sets aside time each and every day to keep the memory of her brother Jack alive.

“We talk about him every day. Luna talks about him every day, and that’s how we grieve,” she told the publication on Monday, April 5. “We’re getting better each day. We’re getting so much better and Chrissy too.”

Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020, when she was 20 weeks pregnant. At the time of this tragedy, her mom — who also dedicated her soon-to-be-released cookbook to Jack — expressed her grief from the hospital.

“My heart aches,” Pepper wrote in her caption under an Instagram video and pictures of her holding her late grandson at the time. “Love you so much baby Jack.”

After chronicling the hardships of this pregnancy on social media, Chrissy revealed that she lost the baby in a heartbreaking post of her own. This came a few days after being hospitalized and receiving blood transfusions for bleeding throughout the final month of her pregnancy.