Bossip Video

Another one bites the dust.

Larsa Pippen is no longer dating Minnesota Timberwolves baller Malik Beasley.

According to US Weekly reports, the pair spent Valentine’s Day together in February but have since split up.

“Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama,” the insider says. “He was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right.” The source adds: “Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not.”

Are we the only ones rolling our eyes at Larsa distancing herself from the drama? Please! Especially considering that this particular relationship was drama from the start. Montana Yao tried to warn her. For the folks who haven’t been keeping up, Larsa and Malik were photographed holding hands in late November/early December. Beasley is married to Yao, who has since filed for divorce, but who claimed at the time that she was blindsided by Beasley’s new relationship with Pippen and said Malik had kicked her and their young son out leaving them virtually destitute.

Most women would have considered that a pretty huge red flag, but apparently it took Larsa four months to find the mess messy enough.

We’re not entirely sure we can rule out a reconciliation either, because US Weekly’s insiders claim the 46-year-old mother of four and Beasley, who is 24, “were friends first” and that the pair are “still in communication.”

Speaking of friends, Beasley was reportedly friendly with Larsa’s oldest son, Scottie Jr. who is 20 and plays for Vanderbilt — at least before he started dating his mom.

Larsa has been reportedly “focusing on her family and Larsa Marie, her jewelry brand,” following the split from Beasley. In addition to Scottie Jr, Larsa shares sons Preston, 19, and Justin, 16, and daughter Sophia, 13 with estranged husband Scottie Pippen.

According to reports, Larsa and Malik unfollowed each other on Instagram AND she was spotted with another man last month.

Welp! Cue the Hip Hop Harry theme song… Who’s Next!?