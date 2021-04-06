Bossip Video

LisaRaye Mccoy doesn’t like that she’s being labeled as a “colorist” by fans after seemingly being soft on Rob Lederman, a fired disc jockey who compared Black women’s skin to toast. In fact, after LisaRaye said he was entitled to his “preference”, she’s denying standing by the unemployed man at all.

The controversial comments from LisaRaye were originally heard on her “Cocktails with Queens” podcast as the women weighed on the disgraced Rob Lederman clip. Despite co-host Syleena Johnson explaining that Lederman’s comments were racist and colorist because he specified an interest in “mulattos” like “Halle Berry,” Lisraye said that she just thought people were “too sensitive.”

Social media went in on LisaRaye and now, in a recent TMZ clip, she seems to be back peddling her statements.

“I was commenting on his preference to Black women, that’s what I was talking about,” McCoy told the outlet. “You know, my grandbaby is brown-skinned, so by no means would I want my grandbaby to think her grandmother is a colorist.”

She continued:

“I know what my preference is, and I can’t stand by someone that doesn’t — that’s a racist — and I don’t know that about them. I can’t even comment on that, I don’t even know.”

