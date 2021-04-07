Bossip Video

ATL’s got a new food hall on the way that features creative chef concepts, the region’s top culinary talents, and a bevy of mouthwatering morsels from diverse business owners. Chattahoochee Food Works is a 31-vendor, 25,000 square-foot food hall featured at the center of The Works, located in the heart of Atlanta’s Upper Westside, a section of North Atlanta west of I-75 and inside I-285.

Helmed by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern and partner Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market, these curators proudly presented the space to members of the media who were welcomed into the spacious building that will surely be a summer 2021 hotspot as the city continues to expeditiously expand amid mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to Chef Zimmern, Chattahoochee Food Works’ massive space will lend itself to being part of The Works’ all-day entertainment hub…

“The physical space lends itself to people enjoying themselves, you know, people get to walk from building to building, you can spend all day here, you know, bring a lawn chair, take a nap, and this is gonna be my hang out over the summer,” said the chef during a media preview. “So I did fall in love with it.”

and Robert [Bobby] Montiwad personally tasked him with making sure there was diversity amongst restaurateurs, something that was especially important to him as it reflects the true diversity of ATL.

Dubbing them “survivor-maker entrepreneurs” who triumphed amid the pandemic, Zimmern sang the praises of Chattahoochee Food Works vendors for truly representing the diversity that the southern city is all about.

“This is not about us at all, at all,” said Zimmern during a media preview. “This is the story of the 24, 26 vendors who are in there. All of them have different stories to tell, all of them came to this for a different reason. All of them are incredible entrepreneurs who put all this together during COVID at a time when the food and beverage industry has been kneecapped. They’re launching here, this has been their passion for a long time which means that they fought through this entire last year to get to this point and be open. And so their stories are absolutely incredible,” he added. “This is about the new face of Atlanta, the way Atlanta looks today, the real Atlanta, the Atlanta that is gonna look more and more like this in the future, which is faces from all over the world, cooking food from all over the world in a much more diverse city than people really understand and comprehend unless you live down here.”

Diversity is indeed alive and well in the building that will have a soft opening on April 15 with limited food options followed by a grand opening that’s sure to be a sensational smorgasbord soiree.

Bánh Mi Station:

Delicious Vietnamese fare awaits at Bánh Mi Station Atlanta. Known for its Vietnamese street food, Bánh Mi Station serves up pork and chicken Bánh Mi, Bun bowls, and more. The decor is also breathtaking and Instagram-worthy for a double-tappin’ trip to The Works ATL. Peep the famed Cafe Du Monde containers used as decoration!

Hippie Hibachi

For the strict vegans or just the adventurous eater, Hippie Hibachi will surely take ATL by storm at Chattahoochee Food Works. Known for being the first ALL vegan hibachi spot, it features plant-based protein like teriyaki “chicken”, vegan shrimp, impossible beef tofu, and mushrooms paired with veggies, fried rice, and vegan yum yum sauce. It tastes as good as it looks.



BakerDude Select: Owned by the “Baker Dude” himself Orran Booher who was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, BakerDude is “more than just frosting” and has light and delicious desserts. BakerDude also has gluten-free and keto options so your whittled waist will stay that way even while enjoying treats like chocolate m&m blondies, raspberry almond shortbread bars, and pumpkin pie crumb bars.



Monster Cravings: Deliciously soft cookies and confections from Veronica Daizon await at this treat spot. Monster Craving’s s’mores cookies featured marshmallows hand seared by Veronica and finished with chocolate drizzle.

Graffiti Breakfast

Easily one of the most unique vendors in Chattahoochee Food Works, Graffiti Breakfast is a Black-owned all-day breakfast restaurant from Chef Marcus Waller that offers palate-pleasing meals in vibrant colors. Graffiti Breakfast has creamy blue grits with catfish, fluffy berry-stuffed waffles, and all the fixings you need for your dining /rainbow-colored food feasting pleasure.

This place is something special and all the food comes with a side of southern hospitality.

What do YOU think about ATL’s Chattahoochee Food Works?

