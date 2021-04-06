Bossip Video

Forbes officially declares Kim Kardashian-West a billionaire.

Kim Kardashian-West has shaped the new social media era as we know it. Doing such a thing can come with a lot of headaches, but one thing that will come along with it is opportunities and cold hard cash.

Over the years, she kept a great television deal with E! for Keeping Up With The Kardashians for over a decade, and now, she’s switching it up and taking her talents to Hulu. Today, Forbes officially placed her on the Billionaire list thanks to all her hard work and deals.

According to CNN, her brands SKIMS and KKW Beauty have pushed her over the top to reach the coveted list.

Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty in 2017, and Coty (COTY) acquired a 20% stake in the cosmetics line in a deal last year that valued the business at $1 billion. Forbes said her remaining stake in the business is worth about $500 million. There’s also her other business: Skims, a collection of figure-hugging shapewear and bodysuits. Forbes said she has a majority stake in the private business, which hasn’t disclosed revenue — but a source told the magazine the company is valued “north of $500 million.” That means her stake is possibly worth $225 million, which is “enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion,” per Forbes.

The widest part of Kim’s massive fortune is the fact that she doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. She just announced a new SKINS pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles and her beauty brand is still on everyone’s wish list. Many have asked if her divorce will factor into her new status, but with both her and Kanye being billionaires, we doubt either party is after the other’s money.