A man in New Jersey has been arrested for attacking a Burger King employee after he was asked to put on a face mask.

According to reports from WLNY, 47-year-old David Siversten ended up strangling a female employee at a Burger King in Wayne, New Jersey at around 4 p.m. on March 27. The incident happened following an argument that occurred when Siversten visited the fast-food joint the day before. March 26 was when the reported dispute over his mask apparently happened.

Sivertsen ended up coming back the following day and walking up to the employee before he “wrapped both hands around [the employee’s] neck, and started strangling her,” Police Captain Dan Daly said, according to the Daily Beast. When another female employee got involved, the attack was put to an end.

Police say the 47-year-old took off before officers got to the scene, though authorities later found him sitting in a nearby driveway. He was allegedly inebriated, telling police, “you got me.” Still, he apparently didn’t cooperate during the arrest and hit his head on a steel bench.

David Siversten was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time an anti-masker has caused a scene like this at an establishment–and it probably won’t be the last.

Last month another incident involving a disgruntled anti-masker made headlines when 24-year-old Malaysia King of San Francisco was arrested on assault and battery charges after coughing on and physically attacking an Uber driver. The driver whose name was Subhakar Khadk demanded that King wear a mask while in his vehicle.