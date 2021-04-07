“Red Table Talk” Exclusive Sneak Peek: Gammy, Jada And Willow Learn How To Handle A Narcissist [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! A new episode of “Red Table Talk” is coming our way today and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure.

Today Jada, Willow, & Gammy meet up at the Smith’s family home with “Red Table Talk” favorite Dr. Ramani to talk about narcissists!

We all know a narcissist. Whether it’s your spouse, friend, boss or parent; renowned psychologist Dr. Ramani offers a rare look inside the minds of narcissists and reveals techniques on how to survive this toxic pattern of behavior that is often at the root of many abusive relationships

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the episode below:

Have y’all had a lot of success saying no to narcissists? It’s one thing for Dr. Ramani to advise folks not to go out of their way to please them — but completely something else to actually NOT bend over backward trying to meet the needs of these hard to please folks without getting any blowback. What have your experiences been like with narcissists?

Tune in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, April 7 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET for a new “Red Table Talk” episode that shares the secrets to surviving a narcissist in your life with RTT favorite Dr. Ramani.

We know we can’t wait to see what else this season has in store for the Red Table Talk podcast. Last week Jada, Gammy, and Willow invited actress Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts to the table where the couple gushed about their relationship and recalled a sweet memory of their first date.