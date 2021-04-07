Can This 90’s One-Hit Wonder Act Make A Comeback? Watch The Trailer For “Girls5Eva” [VIDEO]

Looks like “Queens” has some competition.

Peacock just unveiled the trailer for their new show “Girls5Eva” today. The series, which lands at the streamer on May 6th, follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s who reunite to give their career another shot after sampled by a young rapper. The series stars Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy® winning “Saturday Night Live” mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps. Check out the trailer below:

This looks like it could be really funny. Tina Fey is one of the executive producers too! Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This kind of looks like a Spice Girls spoof and we’re laughing already. Will you be watching?