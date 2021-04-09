Bossip Video

In pure positivity news,

For the second consecutive year, McDonald’s USA, through its Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program, is awarding half a million dollars to incoming and current HBCU students. Through this initiative, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), McDonald’s is furthering its support of the next generation of leaders.

After already awarding $500K in scholarships last year, McDonald’s will do the same again and award 34 scholarships up to $15,000 each so HBCU students can further their education during the 2021-2022 academic year. Winners will be announced this summer.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with McDonald’s and work with these exceptional students,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). “Amid the uncertainty and confusion of the current state of the world, students remain some of the key drivers of change. They are rising to the challenges they are facing and working hard to provide much-needed support to their families and communities. With the help of partners like McDonald’s, TMCF is committed to supporting these outstanding students and helping them develop into tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

Incoming and current HBCU students are encouraged to apply today at tmcf.org. The application deadline is May 10, 2021, at 11:59 PM EST. Winners will be announced this summer.

Students interested in applying must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be 18 years old or older

Be enrolled full-time as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior attending an HBCU during the 2021-2022 academic school year

Have a current cumulative grade point average of 2.7 or higher

Demonstrate leadership abilities and financial need

Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551

Will you or your HBCU scholar be the next McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden recipient?