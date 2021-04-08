Bossip Video

Ahhh snap!

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue what they started but tensions rise when the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary legacies and sky-high standards.

One of the standouts in the epic trailer is Tenika Davis who commands the screen as Petra Small (The Flare), the daughter of legendary hero Fitz Small aka the original Flare.

Despite her strained past with her father, she takes up his mantel after he’s critically injured and soon discovers that trying to be a hero in the modern world can have deadly consequences.

In the comics, Fitz was one of the six founding members of the Union of Justice who learned that nothing lasts forever when his father abandoned him at age 9.

While in college, he meets a young woman named Joyce who he eventually marries–yep, superpowered in love.

Some years (and three kids) later, he meets a 19-year-old girl named April Kelly who starts off as his sidekick before their eventual entanglement.

What happens next is completely un-shocking as Fitz risks it all–his marriage, standing with the union, everything–for April who leaves him after he’s critically injured in battle.

Now a paraplegic, Fitz has lost everything including his wife Joyce who returns to his side to care for him despite the disgraced hero divorcing her for a younger woman.

Based on the trailer, we’re not sure how closely the series follows the source material but it’s intriguing to say the least.

“Jupiter’s Legacy” premieres globally on Netflix on May 7th and stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan.