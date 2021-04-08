THURSDAY THANGIN’

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a rather eventful week dominated by The Isley Brothers & EWF’s silky spectacular Verzuz celebration, Kehlani coming out as a lesbian, some raggedy reporter getting dragged through the darkest pits of Hell for disrespecting DMX, Kash Money Kimmy being krowned a billionaire, “Falcon And The Winter Soldier” HEATING UP and EVEN MORE MAFS mess.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chloe Thee Bailey making yet another appearance after recently explaining the decision to create separate Chloe + Halle Instagram accounts.

“[The distance] led us to create our own Instagram pages so we would be able to do our Lives together still,” Halle said in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“What I really appreciate with Halle and I is even when we are together constantly we never try to have each other compromised,” Chloe explained. “We are both so alike and so similar, but we’re also so different. … And how we are as individuals shine through with our group and people are getting to know us more individually as well.”

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, making it rain with stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Chloe Bailey, Draya Michele and Ashanti delivering heat along with Chinese Kitty and Erica Mena giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Amber Diamond and Joie Chavis so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.