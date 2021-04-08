Bossip Video

Fans of Kehlani already know she’s been in relationships with both women and men throughout her life, but now, the singer is ditching the latter completely and coming out as a lesbian.

The Bay Area native made this reveal on one of her friend’s Instagram Live sessions, admitting afterward in a now-deleted tweet that she didn’t think her coming out would make it all across the internet.

In the video, the singer pops onto the camera and says, “you wanna know something new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian.” Though she only said this to a crowd of about 30 people, it didn’t take long for the video to circulate on Twitter, causing Kehlani’s name to trend.

Interestingly enough, this reveal comes at the same time as a new interview with Kehlani, where she comments on her privilege as a “straight-passing” person. In a conversation with The Advocate for the magazine’s cover story, she said she recognizes how her “straight and cisgender presenting” privilege has played a part in finding such great success.

“I have a lot of privilege,” Kehlani told the mag. “I think a lot of artists who we talk about and say, ‘Oh, they had to come out or they had to do this,’ a lot of them can’t hide it.”

She continued, “A lot of it is very [much] in how they present. It’s tougher for them. It’s tougher for trans artists. It’s tougher for Black gay men. It’s tougher for Black masculine gay women.”

Kehlani shared that she identified as “queer” on Twitter in 2018, though the singer says she never felt the pressure to come out in her own personal life.
