Fans of Kehlani already know she’s been in relationships with both women and men throughout her life, but now, the singer is ditching the latter completely and coming out as a lesbian.

The Bay Area native made this reveal on one of her friend’s Instagram Live sessions, admitting afterward in a now-deleted tweet that she didn’t think her coming out would make it all across the internet.

In the video, the singer pops onto the camera and says, “you wanna know something new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian.” Though she only said this to a crowd of about 30 people, it didn’t take long for the video to circulate on Twitter, causing Kehlani’s name to trend.

Interestingly enough, this reveal comes at the same time as a new interview with Kehlani, where she comments on her privilege as a “straight-passing” person. In a conversation with The Advocate for the magazine’s cover story, she said she recognizes how her “straight and cisgender presenting” privilege has played a part in finding such great success.