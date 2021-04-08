Innanet Obsession Over Unedited Image Kauses Khloe Kar-Dissertation To Address Her Haters And Flash Flat Abs On Live

Y’all done set Khloe off again!

If you’ve been too busy living your life, worrying about keeping your family safe and financially secure during a global pandemic or just generally not been too concerned about reality stars this week you might have missed the internet overflowing with opinions about the Kardashian’s publicist doing her damndest to have an unedited image of Khloé in a bikini wiped from the internet. We can’t even call it an unflattering image because honestly she did not look BAD — and believe us Khloé, we would say so if you did — we got filters worse than Granny or dem kids when it comes to calling it like it is. We’re saying all this just to say the outcry was less about the photo and more about the aggressive scramble to scrub away its existence.

But apparently Khloe felt enough was enough, she didn’t like y’all saying the image was proof her body was photoshopped or knifed up or any of that… So she went live on IG and then posted the live footage to prove her stomach is indeed sculpted to perfection.

She captioned the video:

PS Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped 😝

The first two slides are live Khloé bawwwdy footage and the rest are a bit of an essay about her feelings regarding public scrutiny about her body:

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Kardashian wrote. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

The justification is interesting… Were y’all in need of an explanation?

She didn’t stop there, she continued baring her soul about the struggles of living her life in the public eye:

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. “Khloé is the fat sisster.” “Khloé is the ugly sister.” “Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.” “The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.” Should I go on?”

Go on she does — because at this point Khloe knows her public well, so she offers up answers to all the rebuttals she knows are in store for her.

Oh but who cares how she feels because she grew up in a life of privilege. She’s also on a reality show so she signed up for all of this. I’m of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human. I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I’m not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.

Listen… Would we be wrong to point out that she hasn’t denied paying for at least some of it? Yeah– that’s insensitive right. Cool, we’ll chill out.

Khloe continues:

You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me. I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present mysellf to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically. My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore.

Khloe continued with a message for her fellow folks who struggle with body confidence:

For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. Everyday I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful but I know that it needs to be believed from within. We are all unique and perfect in our own way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.

We were happy to see a ton of support in the comment section from her family and famous friends. Kim Kardashian commented ” I love you Khloe”; Ariana Grande commented “love u & your heart”; Kylie Jenner commented “love you soooo much”; Kendall Jenner commented “yes! you beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen ❤️” and Ming Lee Simmons commented “Beautiful 🖤”.

Kudos to Khloe for standing up for herself. Also we know what she should do next now that “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is a wrap… She should definitely write a book. Cuz that Instagram post was a WHOLE chapter!

What did you think about Khloe’s post? Do you think she’s giving the internet too much of her time?