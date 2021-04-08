Bossip Video

The Duke Of Hastings’ very booked and busy professional calendar is apparently the reason why wanton watchers of “Bridgerton” will be without his lusty scene-stealing.

As previously reported Regé-Jean Page will not return for season 2 of the hit Shondaland show and the news was confirmed by Regé-Jean himself, Shonda Rhimes, and scandalous secret spreader Lady Whistledown.

Now more details are being released and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Page was offered $50,000 per episode to return to the Regency period program but turned it down. Why? Because he has numerous projects forthcoming and the Duke didn’t have the time.

THR sources close to the show allege that although Page originally only had a one-year deal with “Bridgerton”, he was offered an opportunity to return as a guest star in three to five episodes after the show skyrocketed and became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever.

“Sources say the production reached out to Page’s camp in January or February with an offer to return — after he and the show broke out — even though plans for season two never included his character, Simon.”

The very booked and busy actor reportedly declined after noting that his character wouldn’t be a focal point in season two and after he was “flooded with film offers.” THR reports that we’ll see the Brit in the Russo brothers’ Netflix film “The Gray Man” and Paramount’s “Dungeons and Dragons” feature with more to come.

Phoebe Dynevor who played Regé-Jean’s love interest Daphne Bridgerton will be back for season 2 which will focus on Daphne’s brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

Are YOU surprised that The Duke dismissed a $50K per episode offer???