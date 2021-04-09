Bossip Video

As is the case every time an update makes its way to the headlines, Dr. Dre’s divorce from his wife of more than 20 years, Nicole Young, just keeps getting messier.

After previously being cleared from having to testify in the case, three of the producer’s alleged mistresses have been ordered to testify in his divorce case, according to reports from Page Six.

The three women in question–Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers (aka Crystal Sierra)– have been doing their best to stay out of the bitter divorce case thus far, but Young ended up getting her way this week when it was ruled that the trio can be deposed.

Kris LeFan, a lawyer for all three women, previously filed a motion to quash subpoenas compelling them to testify, reportedly stating none of them have “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-nuptial agreement over which Dre and Nicole are currently fighting over in court. But according to a ruling filed last week in LA Superior Court, the “discovery referee” in the case, David S. Weinberg, concluded, “each of them may have information relevant to the issue of temporary support and fees as well as the … [validity] and enforceability of the alleged pre-marital agreement.”

As for why Nicole Young wants to hear these women and their side of the story when it comes to these alleged affairs, she is seeking to learn more about the relationships and whether or not Dre showered them with money and gifts during their marriage.

Not only must they testify, but the court also ruled that both Dre and the women’s sides must pay almost $10,000 in sanctions — at $2,500 apiece, court records show — since “their resistance to this request was without substantiation.”

While a previous filing by the women’s lawyer didn’t address whether they had affairs with the Compton native, their attorney LeFan reportedly doesn’t think it matters, when it comes to the divorce in question.