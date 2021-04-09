Bossip Video

The children of some of the biggest Real Housewives will have a sitdown with Andy Cohen for a special edition of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Bravo boss Andy made the announcement this week noting that the children of housewives like Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey, and Sheree Whitfield will join him for a chat with an as of yet unannounced air date.

Other standouts from the #WWHL kids special include “Waking Up In The Morning, I Just Wish Things Would Get Better” song savant Gia Guidice, the daughter of Teresa Guidice, #RHOSLC standout/tracksuit stitcher Brooks Marks and Victoria de Lesseps, the daughter of #RHONY star Countess Luann de Lesseps.

“So on this Bravo kids episode are Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson — that’s Briana who is really the first daughter of all the daughters. Briana walked so the rest could run,” said Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM’s Radio Andy show. [It will also include] Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie, and Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer, and Kairo Whitfield.”

Andy also noted that two unnamed housewives called him and were pretty peeved that their offspring weren’t included.

“First of all, I will say, I heard from two moms yesterday saying, ‘Why wasn’t my daughter included?'” he said to a caller on his radio show. “The truth is, right now, I think we’ve got, like, 12 or so [Housewives children involved],” he continued. “I will say, people were very excited about this and you’re going to be hearing more. This is part of something bigger that we are doing at ‘Watch What Happens Live‘. This is only a part of it, okay?!”

This is Bravo’s second forthcoming Housewives special. As previously reported there’s a so-called “Real Housewives All-Stars” on the way that will bring together some of the most popular housewives from different franchises for a girl’s trip.

Will YOU be watching the #WWHL kids special???