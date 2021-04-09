Bossip Video

FAVE!

We adore Joy M. Hutton who joined us for another amazing conversation where she opened up about life after “Ready To Love,” addressed being labeled a ‘pick me’ by messy viewers and revealed what happened between her and love interest Jay Bradley (who reached out to us for an interview) during the nearly hour-long IG Live experience.

For those extremely tardy to the party, “Ready To Love” places 20 well-moisturized men and women in one location to see if they are truly ready to find love.

Joy, 38, joined OWN’s hit dating show with high hopes and the best intentions.

“When I got the call for ‘Ready to Love’, I was surprised and instantly began to doubt what has turned out to be an amazing experience,” she recalled. “Dating after divorce requires a lot of internal evaluation and makes the process a bit more sensitive. But I chose to give it my best shot because I do believe I am worthy of genuine love and happiness.”

Aside from stirring up heart eye hysteria on national TV, the gorgeous Houstonian (by way of Chicago) thrives as a successful business consultant and Google coach. In addition, she’s creator of On the Go Glam–an innovative new beauty platform that allows glam professionals to come to you on demand.

She also launched her LeadHERship Fund that provides micro grants to eligible female entrepreneurs.

With thousands of new followers and several potential ventures, the beloved business baddie continues to use her platform to uplift women as everyone’s “Ready To Love” fave who shines in our interview you can watch below: