How evil is THIS??

The Kids ‘R Kids (KRK) daycare center in Roswell, Georgia, suburban Atlanta mind you, is under fire after a livestream video showed employees feeding all the white children in the class before all the Black children. According to CBS 46, the family of a 2-year-old boy who attends Kids ‘R Kids was checking in on him through the online feed provided by the school. They were shocked when they saw that all of the white children had been fed lunch while the Black children sat and watched with no food of their own.

We cannot make this s#!t up and neither can the family. Adryan McCauley, the boy’s father, took to Instagram with a screenshot of what he and the child’s mother saw on their device.

“@kidsrkidscorporate This is truly unbelievable,” McCauley wrote. “You better know this won’t be the last time you hear from me on this. Why does every white kid have their food? Not one black child has food in front of them! Thank God for cameras in classrooms because there is no way to hide this racism! In the year 2021 this is truly unbelievable. As blacks we always strive to send our kids to schools in Suburban area’s, but I’m telling you first hand that is not always best. This is not a black or white issue this is simply wrong! @kidsrkidscorporate I’ll be waiting feedback from your cooperate office on this.”

Seriously, even if you’re the devil’s biggest advocate, even if you love you some Satan, how the hell do you explain, one, two, three, four, five, six, white-looking children eating lunch while the one, two, three, Black kids sit there with nothing?

“All the white kids got their lunch, and all the black kids had to wait,” said McCauley, who’s son is in the picture. “From the videos and pictures that we saw today, we are just completely disturbed.”

The director of the KRK damn sure tried…

“Mom went and picked him up immediately, and the director said ‘I’m not really sure because I’m not in the classroom, maybe it’s a dietary thing,’” said McCauley.

A dietary thing?!? What the f**k type “diet” to white kids have that Black children don’t?! That “director” is actually the President and CEO, David Vinson. He says:

“I wish that everybody would be able to see the video in entirety first and not just a snapshot,”

And? the f**k? You’re the HCIC here. You got the video. Release it. Vinson reportedly apologized to the families but the damage is done and he’s not making it any better. KRK’s parent company has “severed ties” with that location, whatever that means. But instead offering a sincere public apology, Vinson said this:

“Perception is unfortunately reality, and with the cancel culture, unfortunately, it’s the perception,” said Vinson.

With. Cancel. Culture. Black children were intentionally not given the nourishment that white children were given and this soup cookie talkin’ about cancel culture.