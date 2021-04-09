Bossip Video

SZA and Doja Cat have finally released their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Kiss Me More.”

This week’s new music has brought us collaborations from some unexpected pairs like Saweetie and Gwen Stefani and J Balvin and Khalid–but now, we’ve got two artists joining forces that a lot of us already saw coming, because these two are such a good match.

This release from SZA and Doja Cat is a welcome drop from fans, who have been waiting for these two to work together since they first teased a collaboration back in March. In a segment for V Magazine, where SZA conducted the interview, she called “Kiss Me More” a “different strut” regarding genre. She went on to praise Doja Cat’s ability to venture into all different genres throughout her musical journey.

“You make music in all these other realms and make it sound like it touched my inner mind and spirit,” SZA said at the time. “It’s like, you’re exactly who I needed when I was in high school [and] college. I just wanted to feel like it’s OK to be an individual that isn’t really planted but is highly mutable and superfluid. Working with you was literally my dream.”

Doja Cat praised SZA for her ability to “stick to” her signature sound and admitted jokingly that she’s still not quite sure where’s she’s going artistically — but she’s having a lot of “fun” in the process.

“I’ve always wanted to try things,” the “Say So” singer explained.” I commend artists, like you, who stick to something. It feels pleasing aesthetically and very driven. For me, I want to try all these things, but I’m starting to learn what I’m falling into is a lot of the house, disco, vintage-y essences—that’s where my heart kind of lies. But I still am doing sh*t that I don’t understand. It’s still really fun!”

Check out the video for yourself down below: