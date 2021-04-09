Bossip Video

This case just seems like it’s going to get messier and messier.

The 22 Deshaun Watson‘s sexual misconduct lawsuits are moving forward but a Harris County judge has just made what some will certainly consider a controversial ruling. According to ESPN, Judge Dedra Davis of the 270th Circuit Court has ordered that one of Houston attorney Tony Buzbee’s clients must come forward publicly with her full name. There is also a hearing regarding this very issue for at least 12 other lawsuits set to take place today.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin had this to say:

“Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness.”

Anonymity is used frequently in cases that involve sex crimes and it appears that such privacy doesn’t have legal standing in Texas.

“While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword,” Hardin said in a statement. “While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.”

To be fair, “public scrutiny” doesn’t determine the outcome of this case. At least it shouldn’t. The public is already scrutinizing these women as Jane Does. What the hell do you think will happen when they go public with their full government names? It’s gonna be a s#!t show. Maybe Deshaun and his counsel find that entertaining…

As we previously reported, on Wednesday, the first woman to file suit against Watson, came forward publically with her real name to speak about her harrowing experience with the NFL star. Ashley Solis who is a licensed massage therapist recounted her alleged story of sexual abuse live on KHOU TV, revealing that her horrific encounter with Watson has emotionally damaged her.





Another one of Deshaun Watson’s accusers by the name of Lauren Baxley wrote a letter to the athlete detailing her pain and anger.