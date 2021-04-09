“Seeking Sister Wife” Exclusive: Have Jarod And Vanessa Lost Kaleh For Good? [VIDEO]

See having multiple wives might seem all good and well from the outside looking in. But it’s much easier said than done. Just ask Jarod.

“Seeking Sister Wife” returns with a brand new episode on Monday April 12th at 8pm on TLC and Discovery+. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, this season explores the lives of five polygamist families, all in various stages of trying to add a sister wife to the nest. This season features two returning families and three brand new couples looking for love, from a 90 Day twist featuring a Brazilian bombshell and a divorce, to an explosive live-in battle of the hearts, all in the midst of a quarantine, this season is offering a wildly unfiltered and compelling look into these families’ ups and downs as they date in this arguably unconventional world.

We’ve got an exclusive clip to share from Monday’s episode featuring Jarod Clark and his two queens, Vanessa and Kaleh, who live in North Carolina. While Jarod and Vanessa are moving into a new house, their sister-wife Kaleh has not been feeling like a valuable member of the family. The Clarks are trying to mend their plural relationship before adding more sister wives to it, but when they confront Kaleh about the tension between them, she doesn’t have the reaction they hoped for.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Wow. That’s not good at all. Clearly there’s a lot more going on than what was discussed, but Jarod set Kaleh off with his comment about her anger.

Things have been rough between Kaleh and Jarod and Vanessa for a minute. She moved out after a previous argument but they were still trying to figure things out and stay together. Unfortunately, Jarod and Vanessa feel that Kaleh is spending more time at her two jobs than she is with the family and they wanted to talk to Kaleh about it. Sadly things didn’t go well at all.

It’s clear from the clip she’s hurt!

The episode airs Monday, April 12 at 8pm on TLC and Discovery+

Will you be watching?