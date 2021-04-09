Bossip Video

Rest in power, X!

Words simply can’t express how legendary Earl “DMX” Simmons was during his world-shaking reign where he singlehandedly elevated Hip-Hop while staying true to himself as a once-in-a-lifetime artist, showman and hitmaker with the world in his hands.

Between ’98 and ’02, he had quite possibly the greatest run in Hip-Hop history with two multi-platinum albums (“It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot” and “Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood”) IN THE SAME YEAR, multiple blockbuster films including “Romeo Must Die” alongside Aaliyah and the golden Rap crew blueprint that launched the Ruff Ryderz into stardom.

Following the tragic deaths of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., DMX emerged as a commercial powerhouse with a rare combination of artistic ambition and street credibility. Everything about DMX was unremittingly intense, from his sculpted, tattooed physique to his gruff, barking delivery, which made a perfect match for his trademark obsession with dogs.

He could move from spiritual anguish one minute to a narrative about the sins of the streets in compelling moments that connected to fans and made him the first artist ever to have his first four albums enter the charts at number one.

He was hilarious.

He made the greatest Christmas song of all-time.

He was a playable character in pop culture obsession “Def Jam Vendetta”

He ran several feet up a wall and back-flipped onto the ground in “Cradle 2 The Grave”

He made a smash hit with Sisqo (who lifted imaginary weights in the video)

He was truly iconic with an infectious energy that touched everyone, especially his peers who shared some of their fondest memories of the legend on social media.

The two starred in “Cradle 2 The Grave” that debuted at #1 at the box office with a $16.5 million opening weekend.

The Ruff Ryderz first lady was featured prominently on the group’s hit singles.

DMX and Snoop’s Verzuz was one of the most watched (and memed) Verzuz matchups to date

Swizz produced DMX’s biggest hits including international smash “Party Up

In an interview with TMZ, Killer Mike shared his favorite DMX stories and lessons he’d learned from the multi-layered legend.

“His greatest legacy are his fifteen children. Musically, he has been an amazing man,” Mike began before sharing a story about his experience gambling with the star. “I met DMX personally myself, me and my cousin,” he recalled. “We gambled for like, eight grand. My cousin Jimmy skipped him for about five grand, I was on the side making his manager bet me for about three.” In another instance, X was reportedly “singing Christmas Carols to a table in a Waffle House [and] making everyone very happy.”

He went on to drop some of the jewels that can be learned from X’s life.