Bossip Video

While a lot of folks fear getting older, Eddie Murphy is giving us reasons not to be, revealing he’s more comfortable in his skin than ever the older he gets.

The legendary comedian just sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, where they talked about a wide range of topics–including how he feels now that he’s made it to 60.

According to both Winfrey and Murphy, things are only getting better.

“When I turned 60, I realized I was more secure in being myself than I’ve ever been,” the 67-year-old assures the comedian. “Maya Angelou had said to me that your fifties is all that you’ve been meaning to be, I feel that I fulfilled that. Turning 60 was a level of security that’s really pretty solid.” She continues, “I mean, you are definitely in the period of your life where you have either accomplished, or haven’t accomplished, and you can be satisfied or not satisfied.”

He went on to echo that same sentiment, saying that he was always confident–but he’s reached an entirely different level now.

“I’m the most comfortable I’ve ever been in my skin,” Murphy says. “I feel great and optimistic and totally comfortable in Eddie. I always was comfortable in my skin, but not like now.”

In a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Eddie explained some of the things bringing him joy at this stage in his life, saying his kids always come before his career.

“I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies,” the actor said. “I love fatherhood. The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over…I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision.” He continued, “When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?’ If you go that route then you never make a bad decision.”

You can watch Murphy’s full conversation with Oprah on Apple TV+