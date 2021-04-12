Bossip Video

Kendall Kyndall’s hilarious one-hour sketch comedy variety show is back with a new episode and a special guest.

On this week’s episode of AllBLK’s “Social Society”, Bossip’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada brings Kendall the “gift of tea” for his birthday episode sprinkled in with Bossip headlines. Dani and Kendall chop it up about Jeannie and Jeezy, the latest Saweetie and Quavo breakup update, and much more.

During their sitdown, Dani and Kendall also debate which of the #RHOA ladies had the best dungeon-style duds for the RHOA Reunion. They both agree that Kenya’s Linda Stokes dress is a hit and they also, unfortunately, agree that Kandi’s Mistress Angel reunion getup wasn’t their fave.

In addition to Dani, Kendall’s chatting with the Notorious Queens (Stormey Ramdhan, Toni Welch, and La’Britney) about the latest hot topic raised on their show “Cheating respectfully”; Celebrity event planner and designer, Tori Williams, is on hand to help us plan the perfect party during the pandemic; Social Media Influencer LexiwiththeCurls; and a special performance of “TEMPO” by Brandin Jay.

ALLBLK, the newly rebranded streaming service focused on Black programming from AMC Networks, is breaking into previously uncharted territory with the upcoming launch of its new weekly variety talk show, Social Society. Hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play), Social Society will provide a fresh look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by Latisha Fortune, each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between.

Social Society is a production of Big Little Sis Media, a joint venture between Carter’s IV League Creative and Fortune’s Great Fortune Films. Executive produced by Carter, Fortune, and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, Social Society will kick off with a 21-episode order – the first of which will premiere on Monday, February 22nd. New episodes will air weekly on Mondays.