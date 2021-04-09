Bossip Video

Buckle up! The power of womanhood is intersecting with powersports for a day of female ridership, camaraderie, and fun in the coolest of ways.

Polaris Inc. is once again joining forces with International Female Ride Day (IFRD) to further celebrate and accelerate the participation of women in powersports, this time with a theme of #FocusFemaleForward.

This year’s 15th annual IFRD returns to the first Saturday of May and will once again have high-powered global synchronization. On International Female Ride Day women in over 120 countries will strap on helmets, gloves, and gear and ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, or other powersports vehicles in unity and support of the female riding community. This year’s theme emphasizes the goals of IFRD including encouraging new women to ride while shining a light on the diverse participation of women already engaging in powersports.

Per a press release, Polaris says it’s continuing to remain focused on driving industry inclusion and representation of women and hope to inspire more ladies to participate in powersports. With that in mind, they’ve launched the Empowersports Women’s Riding Council, an exclusive yet inclusive bad a$$ club of 12 trailblazing women who are riders, adventurers, leaders, and entrepreneurs assisting in championing the growth of female riders and helping to broaden their voice in the industry.

Vicky Gray, IFRD Founder and inaugural member of Polaris’ Empowersports Women’s Riding Council, is especially excited to have Polaris on board for this quickly approaching IFRD occasion.

“It’s exciting to have Polaris as a sponsor, teaming up to encourage even more women to join the movement,” said Gray. “This year, women around the world will be active, riding in celebration, unity and support of the female riding community more than ever before. Whether on roads, dirt, sand or snow, riding continues to be an exhilarating, liberating and a fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels. The female riding community continues to expand every year, and this is our day to celebrate.”

Pam Kermisch, Polaris Chief Customer Engagement, and Growth Officer believes that this year’s IFRD will be something special.

“Every day, scores of women put on their helmet and point their ride towards an open road, mountain or trail,” said Jermisch. “IFRD is about taking a moment to celebrate how incredible that sisterhood is while encouraging female riders to bring along other women in their lives to share in the riding experience. We believe in uplifting the voices of our female riders across the powersports industry. Helping female ridership flourish and creating a sense of community is important for women, as well as the powersports community.”

If you wanna get in on the action, Polaris says it’s simple—-“Just Ride!” Go outside and ride a motorcycle or powersports vehicle and take part in the digital celebration by sharing photos of rides using the hashtags #IFRD2021, #FocusFemaleForward, and #InternationalFemaleRideDay. Social media posts will also be entered into a global photo contest.

For more info on IFRD click HERE.

Are YOU grabbing your helmet and gloves and taking a ride for International Female Ride Day???