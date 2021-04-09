Rest In Peace: Swizz Beatz Talks About How DMX Changed His Career With “Ruff Ryders Anthem”

It’s a really sad day for hip-hop but DMX created a beautiful legacy, one that we can all continue to celebrate.

As we mourn the passing of the legendary Earl Simmons, we continue to pray and send love to his friends and family including Swizz Beatz, who was a dear brother to the late rapper as part of the Ruff Ryders collective. Swizz and Timbaland were recently guests on OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show” and Swizz was asked about how he got his start. He revealed that his career skyrocketed after DMX recorded “Ruff Ryders Anthem”, although he noted the Yonkers rapper initially did not want to do the song. Check out the clip below:





There are so many stories about X that reveal he had such a kind and generous nature. He was BEYOND talented. We are incredibly saddened by his loss, but at least he will not suffer any longer. Life was not always kind to him and we pray he’ll find peace in heaven.

Sending so much love to Swizz, Eve, the Dean family, the Simmons family and all those in DMX’s circle.

What DMX songs are your favorite? We’ve been playing “Slippin'”, “How’s It’s Going Down” and “What’s My Name?”