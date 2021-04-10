Part 3, let’s go!

We’re excited about Netflix’s Black Sitcom Universe that features a golden trove of classics and new-era shows like “Dad You’re Embarrassing Me” (starring Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier), “The Upshaws” (starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields) and “Family Reunion” (starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Loretta Devine and Anthony Alabi) that deliver laughs, good vibes and nostalgia in streamable episodes.

On “Family Reunion,” we follow the McKellan family–bubbly wife “Cocoa” (Tia Mowry), her husband “Moz” (Anthony Alabi) and their kids–who move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family (like grandmother “M’Dear” played by Loretta Devine) which, as you can imagine, isn’t always smooth.

From three-hour church services and huge humidity hair to M’Dear’s home cooking and family bonding, the everyday ups and downs of Family Reunion are real, memorable, toe tapping, heart stopping, laugh out loud authentic moments.

We caught up with Loretta (“M’Dear) and Anthony who talked their NAACP Image Award-winning show in our feel-good interview you can watch below:

They also teased a guest appearance of Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore who seems to have bothered NeNe Leakes with one of her jokes.

“I hope that NeNe and her team look at the episode in its entirety and understand that we are skewering the genre, not her,” said Executive Producer and creator Meg DeLoatch in an interview with TVLine. “Honestly, I’m not trying to tear down any sista. We’re being true to the form and who Kenya is, but all in good fun. I also liked being able to comment on reality TV and pointing out that with all of the things that we do, our children are watching. Let’s make sure we’re proud of it.”

“Family Reunion” Part 3 is now streaming on Netflix.