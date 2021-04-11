Just one day after DMX’s tragic passing, his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, celebrated her 50th birthday.
Simmons marked her 50th birthday on Instagram on Saturday by posting a montage of throwback photos, which include some from her childhood along with memories from her wedding to the late rapper.
“Happy, happy birthday to me. April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey,” she said in a voiceover message along with sharing the highlights of her life so far. “As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power.”
Simmons continued, “I celebrate my life today grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that were passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”
In her Instagram caption, she shared more of her thoughts surrounding the big milestone in her life along with the tragedy of losing her ex-husband and “best friend.”
“With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions,” she wrote, “I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband.”
She continued, “I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did. 🙏🏽”
DMX and Tashera Simmons got married in 1998 and share four children: Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary Ella and Sean. Simmons filed for divorce in 2012, but their relationship as friends and family persevered.
