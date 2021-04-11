Bossip Video

Rihanna hit the streets this weekend looking smoking hot as usual…

The singer was photographed arriving at The Nice Guy after midnight wearing a nude tee with a green patterned miniskirt and headscarf in a different pattern and shade of green. She’s still sporting her braided look that we’ve seen her in for the last few weeks.

Source: DIGGZY / SplashNews / Splash News

It must have been chilly out, because Rihanna brought the sheepskin shearling jacket out again for the evening.

We love that she rocked a bold red lip and green patterned heels and an anklet on her right ankle completed her look.

Rihanna was joined by a friend. With the mask we don’t really have any idea who she is…

But one thing for sure, she thicc tho.

We love how Rihanna always throws together these cute looks that aren’t too overdone. Also a girls’ night out is always fun. Where is ASAP Rocky though? We feel like we haven’t seen them together in a minute. Y’all think they’re done? Or just coolin’ on their friendly benefits tip? Do you think Rihanna and Rocky make a good long-term match?

Also — there have been sooooo many Rihanna sightings in LA in the last couple of weeks. Anybody else feel like we really MIGHT be getting some new music soon? We can’t wait. Just in time for summer. Bring on the great vibes Rih.