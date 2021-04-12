Usher did WHAT?

It certainly appears like Usher failed to show love in the strip club after throwing phony money WITH HIS FACE ON IT during a recent night out according to dancer @beel0ove who immediately went viral on social media.

Now, as far we know know, the dancers weren’t aware that they’d be paid in Usher-themed Monopoly money despite Usher teasing the cash in what appears to be a photoshoot for an upcoming project.

Apparently, Usher paid the dancer Usher-themed 20, $100, and $1 bills that were obviously FAKE and non-transferrable for real cash.

So far, the “U Remind Me” singer hasn’t addressed the allegations or dropped more promo hints which hasn’t stopped Twitter from clowning him and and his counterfeit “USH BUCKS.”

UPDATE: A Sapphire rep in Vegas revealed to TMZ that Usher did NOT tip the dancers with Ushbucks and actually tipped the dancers and staff generously.

Sources close to Usher told TMZ that his crew (not him) left some Ushbucks behind on the stage as a joke while also promoting Usher’s new Vegas residency.

Oh, and one more thing: 2 separate parties said the dancer’s version of the story is BS.

Hmmm, at this point, we’re not exactly sure what happened that night or why that once particular dancer only had Ushbucks but we’ll keep you posted.

What would you do if someone paid you with fake money with their face on it? Do you think it’s promo for his upcoming Vegas residency or something else? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Usher’s ‘Ushbucks’ on the flip.