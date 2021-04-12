Bossip Video

What’s going on here???

Usher Raymond was put on blast this week by a dancer it seems, but it’s not the type of scandal you might think it is. The chatter started after IG user @B_FBabyy blasted the R&B legend in her IG story for tipping her with play money. Apparently, Usher paid the entertainer with $20, $100, and $1 bills with his face printed on them that were obviously FAKE and non-transferrable for real cash.

The pissed dancer let out her frustration on social media, writing:

“Exactly why we stay away from celebs most of the time! They suck!!! Cheap Asf” “So disrespectful this is foul! Working so hard to get nothing in return this is a joke! Their job is to entertain take your cheap a** back home!!!”

Yiiikes! If you’re wondering if the fake dollars with Usher’s face on them really exist, they absolutely do! Usher posted them himself on Instagram just a few days ago.

So far the “Confessions” singer has not addressed the frustrated woman or her allegations he threw play money, even though folks are eating him up on social media and calling his faux money “USH BUCKS.”

Is Usher trolling us with some kind of publicity stunt??? Or was he seriously conning hard-working women with counterfeit cash?