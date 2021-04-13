Bossip Video

Dej Loaf recently blew out 30 candles on her birthday cake during a swanky soiree.

Over the weekend the pink-hued hair rocking rapper was joined by family and friends for a private dinner at Atlanta’s The West venue.

For the extravagant affair, the Detroit native was styled by Icon Tips who outfitted her in a custom gold suit that sparkled amid pyrotechnics that lined the party’s entryway.

The “Try Me” emcee whose hair was styled by Tresses x Sandrine with makeup by Enhanced By Teisha was also joined by fellow celebs for the party including her constant collaborator/friend Jacquees who posed for pics with the birthday girl and her mom…

and “Crime Mob” rapper Diamond was who sparkled in a shimmery cut-out cocktail dress.

Fiancées Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart were also on hand for Dej’s private party.

Dej’s all-pink affair also included a custom cake, fantastic floral arrangements, swanky accouterments, and a candlelit dining experience.

The party comes after Dej released her Sell Sole II album via Yellow World/BMG in October featuring Benny The Butcher, Rick Ross, and Lil Uzi Vert. After its release she explained the name of the album to Respect Mag this way;

“Calling it Sell Sole II just felt right,” said Dej. “It felt like I was starting from scratch and getting that same energy back.” Arguably her most personal work to date, Sell Sole II is a musical timeline in the life of DeJ Loaf. “I’m letting them know where I was, what I went through and What happened to DeJ Loaf?,” she adds. “I think I answered everyone’s questions.”

Congrats on the project and happy birthday to Dej Loaf!

See more Dej Loaf birthday party photos below.