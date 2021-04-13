Bossip Video

Kanye West has reportedly responded to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian-West’s divorce petition and is seeking joint custody as the former couple is committed to co-parenting.

Kanye West has been rather quiet since his 2020 Presidential run, only popping up on social media via close friends. However, he’s managed to make a lot of noise even without saying anything.

Last month, it was announced that Kanye is allegedly the richest African-American man in the United States, with his net worth soaring to over $6 billion. Aside from his Yeezy brand continuing to grow, Kanye’s main focus has been his upcoming YZY and GAP collaboration, which is expected to launch later this year.

Aside from business, the biggest news has been his pending divorce from his wife Kim Kardashian-West. According to reports from TMZ, the divorce seems to be pretty relaxed as Kanye is following Kim’s lead in the divorce and asking for joint custody.

Kanye West filed his answer to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, and it’s basically a mirror image of his estranged wife’s legal docs. Kanye is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 kids, just like Kim. FYI … joint custody doesn’t automatically mean a 50/50 split, and it’s likely Kim will have the kids the lion’s share of the time. They will almost certainly work out an arrangement between themselves and have it approved by the court. They have both committed to co-parenting. Kanye — as well as Kim — wants to shut the door on spousal support. Well, they can afford to fend on their own.

He also says they should also pay their own legal fees.

The couple has a prenup in place, so there shouldn’t be any fights over assets or property. It’s safe to say if you wanted any juicy drama from their divorce, you won’t be getting it as it seems to be pretty chill on both ends–Which is already something you would expect from two billionaires separating, similar to Jeff and McKenzie Bezos’ divorce.