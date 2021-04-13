Bossip Video

DMX’s family issues warning to fans to beware of scammers trying to profit off of DMX’s recent passing.

This past weekend, the world suffered a major loss as DMX left us and took his last breath in a hospital in New York. Since then, the world has mourned the loss of his life, but also celebrated the amazing time he gave us on this earth. Social media has been filled with some of the most heartwarming stories of people meeting DMZ and his iconic Woodstock ’99 performance resurfaced and went viral almost 22 years later with people reliving the way he had the rap game on lock.

While all of us are celebrating his life, there will always be opportunists trying to steal joy to make a quick buck. According to Complex, DMX’s family is warning fans to beware of scammers trying to get their money.

DMX’s family has not asked for help covering his funeral costs. Instead, any fundraising efforts seen by the public is the despicable work of scammers attempting to profit from the late rapper’s death. The family would also like to let his fans know that merch authorized by them doesn’t currently exist. Another rumor that has been making the rounds in recent days involves a headline stating that Beyoncé and JAY-Z were buying DMX’s masters for a reported $10 million, and giving them to his kids for free. Swizz Beatz denied the report on Instagram, writing, “Not true king,” along with the praying hands emoji. The validity of the alleged article was immediately called into question since it mentions DMX’s 17 kids, however, he actually has 15 children.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’ passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral,” the family’s statement reads. “If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

It’s sad this is happening, but scammers never stop and they will always attack when people are vulnerable. If you ever wonder why you get millions of calls about your car’s extended warranty, it’s because these scams trap folks more times than you’d think. As long as it works, the scams will always continue.