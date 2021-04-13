Bossip Video

DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, is making sure his memory preservers by getting his name permanently inked on her skin.

The late rapper’s fiancée got a new tattoo to honor her partner following his passing on Friday, getting his famous “X” logo along with the words, “dog love” on her wrist. New York-based tattoo artist Krystal Kills, of Black Ink fame, is the one who did the piece, posting about the experience on Instagram while showing off the finished product.

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable,” she wrote on Instagram before tagging Desiree. “I pray you find your way through these dark times and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it.”

She continued, “The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. 🕊🙏🏽 You moved the world and left your mark. 🙅🏽‍♀️ The city misses you.”

According to reports from TMZ, Desiree got “Dog Love” etched in for 2 reasons: one, it’s something X himself used to say. Second, Desiree considers a dog’s love to be unconditional, much like X’s. She got the tattoo done on Friday night, not long after he passed.

DMX and Lindstrom had been engaged for almost two years and share a 4-year-old son, Exodus. The late rapper popped the question in August 2019, during their son’s third birthday party. He died on April 9 after a drug overdose, just about a week after he was left in a “vegetative state” due to the loss of brain activity.