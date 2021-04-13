Bossip Video

Former child stars Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have welcomed their first child together.

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private over the past few years, but revealed the big news on Monday in an exclusive to Esquire. The Home Alone star and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress announced the birth of their son, Dakota Song Culkin, the first child for both actors.

The baby boy arrived last Monday, April 5, at 1:10 p.m., in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces. The brand new bundle of joy is named Dakota in honor of Culkin’s late sister, who died in 2008 after being hit by a car.

The couple released only this statement to Esquire after the birth: “We’re overjoyed.”

Culkin and Song have been romantically linked since they first met in Thailand back in 2017 on the set of the film Changeland. In the summer of 2019, the couple took the next step in their relationship and moved in together, buying a house in Los Angeles that’s now home to three cats, a few fish, a Shiba Inu, and a blue-headed parrot.

This isn’t the first time these two have spoke about wanting a family, with Culkin revealing during an interview with Esquire last year that they wanted to expand.

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” he told the publication. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’” He continued, “We practice a lot.”

As for Culkin, the busy actor is set to appear in a number of different projects in the coming months including season 10 of American Horror Story alongside Leslie Grossman Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and more.