Leave it to Rihanna to bring her boyfriend out to party with her ex!

Weren’t we just saying Sunday how we hadn’t had a RihRih and Rocky sighting in a minute? Well the couple were photographed leaving Delilah Lounge together after partying with Drake Monday night.

A source tells E! News Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a night out with her ex-boyfriend, Drake, explaining:

“Drake was hosting a huge group of friends in the back room of Delilah last night and invited Rihanna and A$AP.”

The source added that despite Rihanna and Drake’s history “there is no bad blood” between them and Drake actually “approves and likes A$AP.”

“They are all really good friends,” the insider added, saying the three entertainers had a great time together.

“Rihanna and A$AP arrived around midnight and stayed for several hours into the night,” the insider dishes. “They were going back and forth between the main dining room and private room and were laughing with Drake and having drinks with him. There were bottles of 1942 everywhere and everyone was taking shots and having a great time.” The source adds, “Rihanna looked happy to be out and was in a great mood. She was chatting with many people and friendly with anyone who approached her. She didn’t care to be seen. A$AP was nearby her the entire time, but they weren’t overly affectionate. They left together in the same car.”

An eyewitness also told the outlet, “They were seen leaving Delilah. Oddly, he walked out right behind her. They usually make it a point to walk out separately or use different exits so as not to be pictured together.”

The source noted the couple left together but, “They had arrived separately.”

“They seemed happy and were in a good mood,” adds the eyewitness. “It must have been a good night for them because they aren’t the PDA type but he was seen walking out with an unmistakable kiss mark on his cheek that matched her red lipstick. They got into the same SUV and took off together.”

Somebody was feeling frisky! Well we’re glad to hear that all went smoothly and that RihRih and Rocky are still going strong. Who all is hoping they make it last forever?