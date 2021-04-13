Bossip Video

DJ Mustard gave someone an inch and they took $50,000 from him or MORE he alleged yesterday.

On Monday the Grammy-winning music producer put his personal shopper on blast with allegations of egregious theft. According to Mustard, a woman named Karissa Walker ran up his credit cards to finance luxury items so she could stunt on Instagram.

Mustard wrote:

“Attention to all my people who know me I wanna bring something up everyones attention !” “@KarissaCWalker is a thief and a liar !!!! She is not my stylest she was a personal shopper for me and @ChanelDijon we let her use the stylest word so she could get business but the truth is she did nothing but shop !!!”

Mustard claimed he was exposing the personal shopper so no one else in his network would get caught up like he allegedly did. He even provided some store receipts and texts from the culprit seemingly admitting to it.

“Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K buying stuff for her self !!!! Purses shoes shades and other stuff Im hot and I’m only writing this so nobody else deals with her she’s bad for business !!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything … I payed her more than she was worth cause I don’t play with taking care of people that do there jobs.” “Truly am so sorry,” the woman allegedly wrote to Mustard. “Should’ve never got to this point. My temptation ran to greed and I’m so Srry…”

You can swipe to see all of Mustard’s original messages, shared by OnSite.

Fans of Mustard have gone into Karissa’s Instagram comments and questioned why she hasn’t responded. So far she hasn’t denied the allegations publicly.

