Heyyy Abby

Welp, it’s official: Nick Cannon is the father of twins with his newest baby mama Abby De La Rosa who proudly posted their photoshoot together on her Instagram account.

This comes after weeks of speculation, loud whispers, and a series of hints from the gorgeous DJ who included a nod to Nick’s “Ncredible” line of headphones in the video of her listening to her babies’ heartbeats.

The glowing mommy-to-be also shared a message to her growing babies and tagged Nick.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy…”

Rumors about Abby and Nick surfaced just a day after he spent his Valentine’s Day weekend split between at least two other women. Lanisha Cole, who believed she’s Nick’s girlfriend, shared a now-deleted video of him in a room filled with balloons.

Interestingly, Brittany Bell shared her own Valentine’s Day clip of a room filled with balloons and a bed topped with rose petals featuring the initials N & B.

Fans noticed the similar setups between Lanisha and Brittany’s Valentine’s Day surprise and the “N” initial on the bed in Brittany’s hotel room. Whew, Nick was *puts on shades* wild ‘n out.

If you’re keeping score, Nick now has SIX children spread across relationships with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, and Abby De La Rosa who couldn’t be happier with sharing her bundles of joy with the fertile mogul.

Do you think Nick will ever (seriously) settle down or at least wear protection? Tell us down below and turn the page for Abby’s hottest pics on the gram.