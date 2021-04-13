“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Waka Learns A Dangerous Stalker Is Obsessed With Tammy [VIDEO]

A new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” is headed our way soon.

It’s Tuesday but we’ve already gotten our hands on a sneak preview clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” Season Two for your viewing pleasure. This one is a little on the scary side and the bad news is that Tammy has a stalker. The good news is, Waka isn’t letting any harm come to his wife and he’s being proactive and hired an investigator to help. Check out the clip below:





What would you do if you had a stalker? Would you know how to shut them down or the best way to get rid of them? Were you surprised that Tammy is having this issue?

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the episode:

Deb confronts Tammy about keeping a dangerous secret from her. Waka takes steps to protect Tammy in an effort to win back Tammy’s attention. Tammy turns to counseling for help for her midlife crisis and has an emotional breakdown.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka S2 – “Marriage Is Intense” – Thursday, April 15 at 9pm ET/PT

Will you be watching?