Young Thug is back with some more new music.

On Tuesday, April 13, the rapper announced that his crew is dropping Slime Language 2 later this week on April 16. Unfortunately, he didn’t reveal the tracklist or any guest features that would appear on the project–but that doesn’t stop fans from getting excited.

Thugger did share. the artwork for the upcoming project, which shows the YSL group sitting for a family portrait, complete with a dog whose hair has been dyed green (the color of slime, get it?).

While we weren’t given a tracklist just yet, Slime Language 2 is set to include some recently released songs like “That Go!” with Meek Mill, “GFU” with Sheck Wes, and the Gunna-featuring “Take it to Trial,” all of which YSL dropped between within the past couple months.

This isn’t the first time fans have heard whisperings of Slime Language 2, with Young Thug teasing the release for months now. Thug gave fans some indication that the project would be dropping soon back in October through his Instagram Stories, indicating the compilation was going to release on Black Friday 2020. Clearly, that didn’t happen, but it’s on the way now.

The first Slime Language was released in 2018 and boasted features from YSL signees Lil Duke, Gunna, Strick, Dolly, HiDoraah, and Karlae, along with guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Keed, Nechie, Lil Baby, and Jacquees.