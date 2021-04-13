Bossip Video

That ain’t enough.

First and foremost, f**k 12. Now that we have that out of the way, here’s some news. Just moments ago, Mayor Mike Elliott announced that both Kim Potter and the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Chief of Police Tim Gannon tendered letters of resignation. The pair of former officers quit their jobs in the wake of Potter shooting and killing Black, unarmed, 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop over air fresheners.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the same one who combed over George Floyd‘s body after he was murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin, ruled Wright’s death a homicide.

“I have loved very minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Potter’s resignation letter read.

Hey, pig, we don’t care. The only thing we want is for you to go to prison. In no way does this resignation soothe our broken hearts or our angry spirits. Be clear about that. Mayor Elliott expressed a similar sentiment:

“I hope this will bring some calm to the community, but I think ultimately people want justice, they want full accountability under the law. So that’s what we’re going to continue to work for.”

Full. Accountability. Under. The. Law. Nothing less will suffice.

Earlier we mentioned George Floyd and the fact that this latest murder happened under the purview of Hennepin County. That should give you an idea of just how close these two tragic deaths are to one another. However, if that doesn’t draw a close enough comparison, try this on for size. George Floyd’s girlfriend used to be Daunte Wright’s high school teacher.

Arrest Kimberly A. Potter immediately.