Bossip Video

Lamar Odom’s ex is still taking little jabs…

Sabrina Parr seems to still be a bit emotional when thinking about her ex-fiance Lamar Odom and she shared a little joke about it on Instagram. The personal trainer posted a meme seemingly referring to Lamar that said she got “made fun of” for dating him. The meme read:

“Stop acting like you the sh*t…I literally got made fun of for dating you.”

Sabrina added her own caption, writing:

I definitely did! Imma listen next time though lol.

Hilarious…if you’re not Lamar. Check out Sabrina’s post below. Does this read like she speaking about Lamar to you?

Sabrina seems to be focused on her career as of lately, flaunting her fitness services on Instagram. Lamar, however, seems to be outside playing the field. The ex-NBA baller was recently spotted courting reality star Karlie Redd in videos surfaced online.

Do you think Sabrina Parr was taking shots at Lamar in her IG stories?